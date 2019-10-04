Benton Civic Center announces Fall lineup

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Benton Civic Center has several events planned in the coming weeks.

The Benton Civic Center has a lineup of concerts featured this Fall and they want to let the public know about them.

On Friday, October 11, The Brits are coming to southern Illinois! The Mersey Beatles are a Beatles Tribute Band. These childhood friends have played in 20 countries, selling out shows worldwide. Their show starts at 7:00 p.m.

The following day, on October 12, Magician and Illusionist Reza will be performing. Reza is recognized as one of today’s most highly sought-after entertainers in the touring illusion industry. His show kicks off that Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

On November 16, 2019, the Neverly Brothers will be featured. Their performances take you on a musical guided tour of rock history from 1955 to 1965.

Calling all vendors. The holiday season is just around the corner. The civic center is putting out the call for vendors wishing to contribute to the annual Christmas Craft and Gift show. There is enough space for more than 40 vendors.

For more information call the Civic Center at (618) 435-5700 or visit the website here.