King Arthur Flour recalled for possible E. coli

(CNN) -- King Arthur Flour has issued a recall due to concerns over possible E. coli contamination.

The voluntary recall covers certain lots of unbleached all-purpose flour in 5-pound and 25-pound bags. This is an expansion of another recall announced in June

According to the company there have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the product. 

The FDA is urging people to throw away affected products. Consumers can also put in for a refund on King Arthur's website

