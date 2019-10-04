Jury in case of Chicago boy's killing resuming deliberations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jury in case of Chicago boy's killing resuming deliberations

CHICAGO (AP) - A jury will continue deliberating in the case of a man charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy who was lured into an alley and shot at point-blank range.

The jury that began deliberations Thursday in the case of Corey Morgan is expected to resume its work Friday morning. On Thursday night, a separate jury convicted Morgan's co-defendant Dwright Boone-Doty.

Prosecutors contend the two gang members plotted to kill Tyshawn Lee because his father belonged to a rival gang they believed fatally shot Morgan's brother and wounded his mother.

They said the two men saw the 4th grader at a park and Boone-Doty killed him with a gun Morgan gave him.

Morgan's attorneys argued that he had nothing to do with the killing.

