Job Squad: October 4, 2019

The Big Muddy Monster Brewfest returns to Riverside Park for its 10th year with more breweries than ever on hand.
King Arthur Flour recalls some unbleached all-purpose flour for possible E. coli contamination
The U.S. unemployment rate fell in September to a new five-decade low of 3.5%, while employers added a modest 136,000 jobs.
Mt. Vernon police served a narcotics search warrant at home Thursday morning that resulted in the arrest of two people.
Fall has arrived! Temperatures Friday morning dipped into the lower 50s and there's even some 40s in the forecast next week.
Hundreds of students from Murphysboro missed class Thursday because of a teacher's strike.
The Murphysboro Educators Association will hold a press conference Thursday at 9:15 p.m. at the UA Local 160 Plumbers & Pipefitters Office.
A lack of rainfall recently has created some pretty dry conditions across the region.
For some, retiring on a small ranch is the goal but a couple in Williamson County has gone a step further by retiring on a small ranch with small animals.
Red Devils Head Football Coach Gary Carter and senior football players today broke their silence about the strike and possibly having to forfeit their game tomorrow.
