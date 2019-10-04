Job Squad: October 4, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Multiple businesses are looking for new faces in this edition of the Job Squad report.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems has several openings for experienced engineer positions including Sr. Manager Proposals, Director of Programs, and an HR Intern. Candidates can apply through the General Dynamics website here.

Banterra Bank is looking for part-time Tellers in Marion and Golconda. Responsibilities include processing financial transactions between customers and the bank and providing quality customer service while handling routine customer inquiries and problems. The schedule may include Saturdays and holidays. For a full job description or to apply, head to banterra.com.

Manpower has an opening for an Electrical Technician in Centralia. The right candidate must be able to read wiring diagrams and mechanical drawings, bend conduct, and have knowledge of NEC. This position is day shift and could be temp to hire for the right candidate. Pay starts at $19.00 per hour and weekly. For questions, contact the office at (618) 242-0690. Submit resume to roseann.brandt@manpower.com,

The Dream Job comes from the sports-betting tip website Pickswise. It is looking for an NBA Food Tester. The is pay $500 plus spending money to try-out the menu items offered at NBA Stadiums this season. The winner will be asked to rank the items. To apply, follow Pickswise on Twitter and reply to the "competition Tweet" with a photo of you at a sporting event or eating food. Entries are open until October 14.