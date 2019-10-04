Big Muddy Monster Brewfest celebrates 10 years

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Big Muddy Monster Brewfest returns to Riverside Park for its 10th year with more breweries than ever on hand.

The group, Friends of Murphysboro Foundation are celebrating the city's heritage and growth of the craft beer industry, which dates back more than 100 years.

The Big Muddy Monster Brewfest starts at noon on Saturday, October 5 at Riverside Park in Murphysboro and wraps up at 4 p.m.

More than 60 breweries will be on hand for festival-goers to sample along with some home brewers. Also, there will be food trucks and live music from The Boat Drunks.

New this year, the event will offer FREE bus rides to two stops: Brews Brothers Taproom in Murphysboro and Tres Hombres in Carbondale. Martel’s Pizza will NOT be a pick-up location this year.

Organizers say funds raised from the festival will go to support Riverside Park and recreational activities around Murphysboro.

Check out the videos above to see the full interviews with members of the group, Friends of Murphysboro Foundation.

For more information visit the Big Muddy Monster Brewfest's website.