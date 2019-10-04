Two arrested for selling meth in Mt. Vernon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Two arrested for selling meth in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon police served a narcotics search warrant at home Thursday morning that resulted in the arrest of two people. 

Alan D. Fleming, 35, and Amy M. Rogers, 34 were arrested at 1112 South 23rd Street in Mt. Vernon. Both have been charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and have been booked into the Jefferson County Justice Center. 

The investigation and bust was led by detectives from the joint Mt. Vernon Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit.

