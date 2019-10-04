4 people shot, 1 fatally, in 2 related Missouri shootings - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 people shot, 1 fatally, in 2 related Missouri shootings

Posted: Updated:

MARSHALL, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are looking for a person of interest after one person was killed and three others were wounded in two related shootings in central Missouri.

Police said in a Facebook post that the shootings happened Thursday in Marshall, which is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Kansas City.

The post says three people were hit in the first shooting, which was reported around 11:10 a.m. Two of the victims were flown from the scene and the third was transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

Police say the second shooting was reported about an hour later. That victim walked into a hospital for treatment.

Police provided no information about motive and didn’t immediately release the name of the victim who died, pending notification of relatives.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.