Fall air has arrived!

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Fall has arrived! Temperatures Friday morning dipped into the lower 50s and there's even some 40s in the forecast next week.

Winds from the north and east will usher in cool air throughout Friday with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday, temperatures bounce back into the lower 80s ahead of yet another strong cold front. By late Saturday night, showers will move in from the west.

The next cold front will sweep through Sunday morning, but moisture will likely push in from the west and southwest behind the front. This brings the best chance of rain we've seen in a while. Projected rainfall amounts have been increasing, but on average, we're still only expecting around 0.25 to 0.50 inches on Sunday.

Behind the cold front, skies will clear on Monday and another blast of cooler air is set to arrive. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s with afternoon high temperatures struggling to move above 70 degrees.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.