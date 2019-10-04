Kentucky hosting Children’s Environmental Health Summit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say a Children’s Environmental Health Summit next week will include discussions about vaping use among youth, children’s dental health and childhood immunizations.

A statement from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the agency is partnering with the Kentucky Population Health Institute to host the event on Oct. 10 at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

Health and Family Services Secretary Adam Meier says the event is an opportunity to address any environmental issues that affect children’s health such as lead poisoning and contaminated food. He says the collaboration helps officials address the public health and safety of children and inform policy decisions and advocacy efforts.

The free day-long summit is geared toward environmental health professionals, healthcare practitioners, public health specialists and school personnel.

