Kentucky hosting Children’s Environmental Health Summit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky hosting Children’s Environmental Health Summit

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say a Children’s Environmental Health Summit next week will include discussions about vaping use among youth, children’s dental health and childhood immunizations.

A statement from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the agency is partnering with the Kentucky Population Health Institute to host the event on Oct. 10 at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset.

Health and Family Services Secretary Adam Meier says the event is an opportunity to address any environmental issues that affect children’s health such as lead poisoning and contaminated food. He says the collaboration helps officials address the public health and safety of children and inform policy decisions and advocacy efforts.

The free day-long summit is geared toward environmental health professionals, healthcare practitioners, public health specialists and school personnel.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.