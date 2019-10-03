Murphysboro teachers address strike in late-night press conference

UDPATE 10/3/19 AT 9:55 P.M.

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro teachers will strike for a second day on Friday, meaning the high school football team will forfeit their game against West Frankfort Friday night.

The Murphysboro Education Association (MEA) late Thursday night announced that a meeting with the school board ended tonight with no settled negotiation.

Murphysboro Education Association spokesperson, Lisa Shields, says the strike could continue into next week.

She says the school board won't meet with them again until 5 p.m. Monday, so the strike will continue until at least then.

The school board posted an update to Facebook saying "We are still far apart and hope to meet Monday with the Federal Mediator."

ORIGINAL STORY 10/3/19 AT 8:48 P.M.

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Educators Association will hold a press conference Thursday at 9:15 p.m. at the UA Local 160 Plumbers & Pipefitters Office.

A representative from the Illinois Educators Association said she believed teachers were still planning to strike Friday. Further details of what the press conference concerns are unconfirmed.

Teachers from Murphysboro School District 186 hit the picket line Thursday. Students had the day off from school while athletic events and other extracurriculars were canceled. Parents, student athletes and coaches have voiced their support for the teachers on strike.