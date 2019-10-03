Murphysboro Football coach and team stand with teachers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro Football coach and team stand with teachers

Posted:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Red Devils Head Football Coach Gary Carter and senior football players today broke their silence about the strike and possibly having to forfeit their game tomorrow.

Thursday, the teammates and coach spoke out in support of the Murphysboro Education Association (MEA) members on strike, and asked the School board to come back to the bargaining table.

