Police look for 66-year-old hunter missing in Clark County

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a 66-year-old man who disappeared while hunting in southeastern Illinois.

Charles Egner of Florida was last seen Wednesday wearing camouflage clothes and walking into woods in Clark County. The sheriff’s department says Egner is believed to have dementia.

The department says a search with “scores of people” is focusing on an area north of Martinsville. The effort also involves drones, dogs, horses and thermal imaging.

Anyone with information is urged to call (217) 826-6393.

