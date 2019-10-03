Harrisburg P.D.: 'school threat' rumor was not true

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Harrisburg Police Department posted to its Facebook page tonight to dispel a rumor about an alleged threat from a student.

The Police Department says it spent several hours at Harrisburg High School investigating an alleged threat from a student.

Officers say rumors that a gun was found inside a student's backpack were just that-- rumors, and were not true.

No guns were found at the school and no threats were made from any students.