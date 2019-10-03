Police: Chicago bus attack investigated as hate crime - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Chicago bus attack investigated as hate crime

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man who attacked an 18-year-old Chicago city bus passenger with a metal cane while screaming racist and anti-immigrant slurs at him.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the attack happened Wednesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the city’s southwest side.

Police say the assailant approached the victim unprovoked and started swearing at him and calling him an “immigrant” and “Mexican.” The victim remained seated, but the attacker struck him in the head with the cane before exiting the bus.

The victim was treated for a head injury at a hospital and released.

Police are searching for the attacker. They described him as a black man in his 20s who is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 inches tall and about 155 pounds.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.