Police shoot man who allegedly drove toward officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say an officer shot a man after he tried to hit them with his vehicle.

Capt. Tim Hernandez says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the confrontation Thursday. He was in fair condition at a hospital.

KCTV reports Hernandez said officers tried to stop a vehicle being driven by a man wanted on a felony warrant. He says the man stopped but then accelerated toward the officers.

One of the officers fired but the vehicle continued on, hitting two police cruisers, several civilian vehicles and fences as it drove through residential neighborhoods. The man eventually fled on foot and was found later at a home.

No officers were injured.

Information from: KCTV-TV, http://www.kctv5.com

