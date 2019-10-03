Schnucks to stop selling tobacco products

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- Smokers may have to find another place to purchase tobacco products in 2020.

Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that beginning January 1, 2020, the company will end the sale of all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff. The company will sell through its existing inventory through the end of the year.

Starting on October 15 and continuing indefinitely, Schnucks will offer double Schnucks Rewards points on all over-the counter smoking cessation products in an effort to help the estimated 68 percent of smokers who want to quit tobacco.

The company will also continue its practice of not selling e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said: