Schnucks to stop selling tobacco products - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Schnucks to stop selling tobacco products

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- Smokers may have to find another place to purchase tobacco products in 2020.

Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that beginning January 1, 2020, the company will end the sale of all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff. The company will sell through its existing inventory through the end of the year.

Starting on October 15 and continuing indefinitely, Schnucks will offer double Schnucks Rewards points on all over-the counter smoking cessation products in an effort to help the estimated 68 percent of smokers who want to quit tobacco.

The company will also continue its practice of not selling e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said:

Tobacco products are certainly a profitable part of our business, but our company’s mission is to  nourish people’s lives. Tobacco products  directly contradict our core mission and that means that they simply don’t belong in our stores.  We respect people’s right to make decisions that are best for them, and while we know this may  not sit well with everyone, we believe it’s the right thing to do for the health of our communities,  and our customers and that makes it the right decision for our company.

