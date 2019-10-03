Legionella found at Marion VA hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Legionella found at Marion VA hospital

(WSIL) -- News 3 has learned that the Marion Veterans Affairs Hospital (VA) has tested positive for Legionella.

Legionella can cause Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever, collectively known as Legionellosis. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly one in 10 people who gets sick from Legionnaires’ disease will die.

According to an email sent to the staff at the Marion VA, the locations of the positive samples were all in Building 1. They were in Room 35B (a respiratory exam room), Room 203 (a hospitalist room), and Room 413A (recovery room).

You can click here to learn more about Legionella from the CDC.

News 3 has reached out to Kevin Harris with the Marion VA who responded that no water fountains tested positive for Legionella. We are awaiting further clarification. We have also reached out to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and are waiting to hear back.

You can read the email below.

