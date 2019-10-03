Joplin man accepts plea deal in man’s shooting death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Joplin man accepts plea deal in man’s shooting death

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - A 26-year-old man has accepted a plea deal in a fatal shooting at a Joplin motel.

Kosaksy Phillip, of Joplin, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Diamond Bradley.

The Joplin Globe reports Bradley was shot four times in August at the Economy Inn and Suites in Joplin. He died the next day.

The plea deal will limit Phillip’s possible prison term to 20 years. He was originally was charged with first-degree murder.

During a preliminary hearing, a witness said several people in the room were smoking methamphetamine when Phillip and Bradley began arguing, leading up to the shooting.

