Woman sentenced to 12 years after domestic assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 32-year-old woman who caused some Columbia schools to be put on lockdown during a domestic assault has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Brandie Marie Sorm was sentenced Monday for first-degree domestic assault.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports police went to Sorm’s home in September 2018 after receiving a report of a domestic dispute involving a weapon. The victim told officers that Sorm fired two shots at him and tried to fire a third when the gun jammed. He wasn’t injured.

Sorm allegedly fled in a vehicle with a child before being arrested by officers.

