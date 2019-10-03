Casino proposed for 2 Cook County suburbs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Casino proposed for 2 Cook County suburbs

EAST HAZEL CREST, Ill. (AP) - A casino operator has its eyes on suburban Chicago.

The Daily Southtown reports that Wind Creek Hospitality will seek a state license to open a casino on land in East Hazel Crest and Homewood in Cook County. The newspaper says officials in the two suburbs are expected to vote on the project next week.

Wind Creek executive Brent Pinkston says the casino could capture gambling dollars that are being spent in northwestern Indiana. Casino applications are due at the Illinois Gaming Board by Oct. 28.

Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld says 45% of the site is in his community while the majority is in East Hazel Crest. Revenue sharing would be governed by those percentages.

Wind Creek is part of PCI Gaming Authority, which manages casinos for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

