The Latest: Gubernatorial candidates wrangle over gambling

News 3 has learned that the Marion Veterans Affairs Hospital (VA) has tested positive for Legionella.
The Latest on a debate between Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear (all times local):
Authorities are investigating after a pet beagle was skinned alive in southwest Missouri.
WSIL - Cooler air will be moving into the region over the next several days. ...
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for the two candidates running for Governor of Kentucky.
Several communities in the News 3 area have issues burn bans for their residents.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a car that had left the road and traveled down an embankment into a greenhouse.
The Egyptian Public & Mental Health Department is hosting an open house and ribbon-cutting for a new recovery resource center.
WSIL -- Jefferson County Animal Control is holding an Adoption Day event this weekend.
John Deere is set to layoff more than 150 workers at two of its plants in the Quad-Cities.
