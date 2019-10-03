Family: Driver in Chicago-area mall crash has mental illness - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - The family of a man facing an Illinois terrorism charge for plowing an SUV into a suburban Chicago mall say he shouldn’t be called a “terrorist” because there was no political reason behind his action.

Javier Garcia’s sister also told the Chicago Tribune that her brother was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia about three years ago.

Schaumburg police say Illinois law allows someone to be charged with felony terrorism if the person is believed to have caused more than $100,000 in damage to any building containing five or more businesses. No federal charges were filed against the 22-year-old Garcia.

Authorities say Garcia drove into Woodfield Mall on Sept. 20. He was also charged with felony criminal damage to property of more than $100,000.

