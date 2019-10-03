2020 USA Gymnastics Championships will be in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- If you love watching gymnastics, you may want to plan a trip to St. Louis next summer. The city will host the 2020 USA Gymnastics Championships, which features more than 1,600 of the nation’s best gymnasts in acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling.

The 5-day national championships will be held at the America’s Center Convention Complex and the Dome June 17-21, and the event will also serve as the 2020 Olympic selection event for rhythmic gymnastics. The rhythmic gymnasts who will be nominated to the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team will be named at the conclusion of the competition.

If the USA qualifies for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in trampoline, the USA Gymnastics Championships will serve as the conclusion of its Olympic selection process, and the U.S. trampoline gymnasts nominated to the U.S. Olympic Team will also be named at the event.

“Holding the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis is a great prelude to the Trials,” said Stefanie Korepin, the chief programs officer for USA Gymnastics. “The USA qualified for two individual berths to the Olympic Games for rhythmic gymnastics, and we are hopeful that our gymnasts also will qualify the USA for the Olympics in both trampoline and group rhythmic gymnastics. The championships is the final selection event for rhythmic gymnastics and possibly trampoline, which means all 2020 U.S. Olympians for gymnastics will be nominated in St. Louis."

The complete competition schedule for the championships will be available in the near future, and tickets will go on sale in 2020.

