Finally ... fall weather arrives - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Finally ... fall weather arrives

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Cooler air will be moving into the region over the next several days.  Friday will be the first day of the season that truly feels like autumn.  A second shot of cold air Sunday will bring some showers but overall rain totals are expected to be less than 1/2" and with recent drought conditions that rain is welcome, but not enough.  

Jim has all the little numbers in the forecast on News 3 this evening. 

