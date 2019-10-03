Police ID man who shot stepdaughter, self outside hospital

ELMHURST, Ill. (AP) - Police have identified a man who fatally shot himself after allegedly shooting his stepdaughter in the face in a parking lot outside a suburban Chicago hospital.

Elmhurst police say the shooting Wednesday night at Elmhurst Hospital wounded 44-year-old Imelda Shek, who went into the emergency room for help.

Within minutes, officers found her stepfather, 73-year-old Robert Shek of Elmhurst, with a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot. He was taken into the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Imelda Shek later was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she’s being treated for her wounds.

Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger says it’s not known why the two were in the hospital parking lot.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.