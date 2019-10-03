Police ID man who shot stepdaughter, self outside hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police ID man who shot stepdaughter, self outside hospital

Posted: Updated:

ELMHURST, Ill. (AP) - Police have identified a man who fatally shot himself after allegedly shooting his stepdaughter in the face in a parking lot outside a suburban Chicago hospital.

Elmhurst police say the shooting Wednesday night at Elmhurst Hospital wounded 44-year-old Imelda Shek, who went into the emergency room for help.

Within minutes, officers found her stepfather, 73-year-old Robert Shek of Elmhurst, with a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot. He was taken into the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Imelda Shek later was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she’s being treated for her wounds.

Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger says it’s not known why the two were in the hospital parking lot.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.