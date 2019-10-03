Blunt believes House ‘read to move’ on impeachment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Republican Sen. Roy Blunt expects a “partisan exercise” as the U.S. House considers whether to impeach President Donald Trump, but says his pivotal Senate committee is focused on “putting the facts together.”

Blunt is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee that is gathering facts about Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine’s president. The call is the subject of a House impeachment inquiry into whether Trump abused his authority by seeking an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic rival in the 2020 election.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that Blunt told reporters in St. Louis Wednesday that House Democrats “are ready to move on the impeachment question,” regardless of where the facts lead.

Missouri voters overwhelmingly supported Trump in the 2016 election.

