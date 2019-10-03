Paducah Chamber hosts Kentucky governor's forum

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for the two candidates running for Governor of Kentucky.

The program, featuring Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear, is part of the chamber's Power in Partnership luncheon.

Bevin, 52, is the Republican candidate and currently serving as the 62nd Governor of Kentucky. He and his wife Glenna, have nine children. He is a U.S. Army veteran and small business owner.

Attorney General Andy Beshear, 41, is serving as the 50th Attorney General of Kentucky and is the Democratic nominee for Governor. He and his wife Britainy have two children. He is the son of Steve Beshear, the 61st Governor of Kentucky. He is an attorney and graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia.