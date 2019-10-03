Paducah Chamber hosts Kentucky governor's forum - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Paducah Chamber hosts Kentucky governor's forum

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for the two candidates running for Governor of Kentucky. 

The program, featuring Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear, is part of the chamber's Power in Partnership luncheon.

Bevin, 52, is the Republican candidate and currently serving as the 62nd Governor of Kentucky. He and his wife Glenna, have nine children. He is a U.S. Army veteran and small business owner. 

Attorney General Andy Beshear, 41, is serving as the 50th Attorney General of Kentucky and is the Democratic nominee for Governor. He and his wife Britainy have two children. He is the son of Steve Beshear, the 61st Governor of Kentucky.  He is an attorney and graduate of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.