Compromise reached in dispute over underwater bras in jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A compromise has been reached after Kansas City area defense attorneys complained that their underwater bras were setting off jail metal detectors, forcing them to remove their lingerie for screening if they wanted to meet with their clients face-to-face.

KCUR reports that the solution reached last month allows attorneys who set off metal detectors at the Jackson County Jail to be wanded or patted down. Attorneys protested after the jail rolled out a new security protocol in May. Jail officials initially responded by offering to allow attorneys to have non-contact visits, in which they talked to their clients by phones separated by glass, without clearing metal detectors first.

But attorneys continued to push for change. Attorney Tracy Spradlin says she is thankful the issue was resolved without a lawsuit.

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org

