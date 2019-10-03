Closing arguments begin in trial over killing of Chicago boy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Closing arguments begin in trial over killing of Chicago boy

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors are making their closing arguments in the trial of two men charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy.

Two juries are hearing the case _ one for each of the defendants, Corey Morgan and Dwright Boone-Doty. Prosecutors on Thursday began wrapping up their cases against the men.

The two are charged in the slaying of Tyshawn Lee, who was fatally shot in an alley after he was allegedly lured there with the promise of a juice box.

Prosecutors allege that the two gang members plotted to kill the boy because his father belonged to a rival gang that they believed killed Morgan’s brother and wounded his mother in a shooting weeks earlier. They contend Boone-Doty shot the boy while Morgan watched from nearby.

