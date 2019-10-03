Unlicensed therapist pleads guilty to sexual abuse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Unlicensed therapist pleads guilty to sexual abuse

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man who advertised himself as a massage therapist on Facebook has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing clients.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 68-year-old Karl Swope pleaded guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanor counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

The Board of Therapeutic Massage accused Swope in August 2018 of inappropriately touching three women and practicing massage therapy without a license. Columbia police then interviewed two clients who said they were sexually assaulted by Swope. Court records say he had faced similar accusation in Rolla.

Swope maintained a Facebook page advertising his services as “Deep tissue muscle therapy.” His victims said he hung certificates on the wall next to his massage table, and some clients were provided a gratuitous copy of his book “22 Healing Acupressure Points by Karl Swope.”

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.