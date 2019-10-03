Driver charged in accident at Huyck Farm in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky (WSIL) -- Wednesday afternoon just before 2 p.m., McCracken County sheriff deputies responded to Huyck Farms on Cairo Road in Paducah.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a car that had left the road and traveled down an embankment into a greenhouse.

The driver of the vehicle was Cory Brooks, 40, of Paducah who was found to not have a driver's license or insurance. Authorities arrested Brooks and have charged him with no operator's license, failure to maintain required insurance, and first degree criminal mischief.

