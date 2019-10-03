Driver charged in accident at Huyck Farm in Paducah

Several communities in the News 3 area have issues burn bans for their residents.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a car that had left the road and traveled down an embankment into a greenhouse.
The Egyptian Public & Mental Health Department is hosting an open house and ribbon-cutting for a new recovery resource center.
WSIL -- Jefferson County Animal Control is holding an Adoption Day event this weekend.
John Deere is set to layoff more than 150 workers at two of its plants in the Quad-Cities.
The day has finally arrived when a strong cold front is set to move through!
A Connecticut state official says seven people died in the crash of a World War-II airplane during an aborted takeoff from Hartford's airport.
Just last week, FEMA denied Illinois' request for federal assistance for individuals and businesses in the more than 20 counties affected by flooding this past Spring, now flood victims like those in East Cape Girardeau are stuck in a waiting game.
The SIU Alumni Association will break ground on what they hope will become a new campus landmark, the Saluki Alumni Plaza, later this month.
The clock has struck midnight on contract negotiations as teachers from Murphysboro School District 186 will go on strike beginning Thursday.
