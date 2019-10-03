Missouri Supreme Court weighs voter photo ID law - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri Supreme Court weighs voter photo ID law

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A fight over a new Missouri voter photo identification law is headed to the state Supreme Court.

Supreme Court judges on Thursday will hear arguments over whether a lower court judge was right to strike down a key provision of the law.

The law had directed voters to present a valid photo ID, or to sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot.

But Senior Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan in 2018 axed the requirement that voters without proper photo ID sign an affidavit. He ruled that the affidavit was misleading.

State attorneys appealed. They’re arguing that Callahan was wrong to ditch the entire affidavit requirement. Instead, they say it should be trimmed or rewritten.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.