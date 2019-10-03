Backroads: RFK Miniature Horse Farm

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- For some, retiring on a small ranch is the goal but a couple in Williamson County has gone a step further by retiring on a small ranch with small animals.

Richard and Kindra Ferrell own and operate RFK Miniature Horse Farm in Carterville.

In 2018, the couple originally planned to buy a donkey or a goat for their grandson to raise as a way to help teach him responsibility. While searching the internet, they came across show quality miniature horses and their focus shifted.

The Ferrells traveled to Pennsylvania with plans of buying three registered miniature horses but ended up purchasing five, a week later they bought five more bringing the total to 10.

In January of 2019, the couple designed and built a 22 stall barn to house the animals, complete with cameras, a wash bay, tack room, and an indoor arena. They now breed and sell show quality miniature horses and have 19 altogether.

The Ferrells say they love showing their horses to visitors and invite the public to stop by at 10077 Briggs Rd, Carterville, IL.

Watch the video above to see News 3's Dave Davis' tour of the farm.

For more information visit RFK Miniature Horse Farm's website.