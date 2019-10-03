Women's Center holds events for domestic violence awareness month

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Women's Center in Carbondale have planned some events throughout the month.

The kickoff is Saturday with a 5K Walk/Run at Giant City State Park in Makanda. Other events include the Clothesline Project and Take Back the Night. Take Back the Night is Friday, October 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All participants must meet at the Women's Center at 610 South Thompson Street in Carbondale. From 5:30-6:00 pm there will be a walk to Gaia House. At 6:00 p.m. the group will then march to the Carbondale Pavillion where there will be snacks, speakers and a party.

For more information contact the Women's Center at (618) 549-4807 ext.223.