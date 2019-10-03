Large St. Louis area employer to boost hourly minimum to $15 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Large St. Louis area employer to boost hourly minimum to $15

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A nonprofit health care organization in the St. Louis area has announced that it is increasing its minimum hourly pay to $15 per hour over two years, benefiting more than 3,500 current employees.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that BJC HealthCare announced Wednesday that its $10.10 per hour minimum rate will rise to $12.65 per hour on Oct. 27. It will then increase to $14 in fall 2020, and hit $15 in fall 2021.

The pay raises will mostly benefit employees who work in maintenance and patient transport. BJC HealthCare has about 31,000 employees and 15 hospitals, with 11 of them in the St. Louis region.

BJC president and CEO Rich Liekweg says the move is intended to attract and retain talented employees.

