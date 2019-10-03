Off-duty officer fired shot accidentally, investigator says - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Off-duty officer fired shot accidentally, investigator says

Posted: Updated:

DES PERES, Mo. (AP) - Investigators say an off-duty St. Louis police officer accidentally fired a shot while chasing two suspected shoplifters outside a shopping mall in a nearby suburb.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that no one was hurt in the Sept. 17 incident at the West County Center.

Des Peres Director of Public Safety Eric Hall says the officer told investigators that he saw the suspects reaching in their pockets as they were running. The officer drew his weapon, but kept it at his side, because he wasn’t sure whether they were reaching for their keys or a weapon.

The men then got into a car, and when one of them revved the engine, the officer fired one shot at the ground. The officer said he squeezed the trigger because he was startled.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

