New Recovery Resource Center to help with substance use treatment

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Egyptian Public & Mental Health Department is hosting an open house and ribbon-cutting for a new recovery resource center.

The open house is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday (October 4) at 715 E Church Street in Harrisburg.

The Recovery Resource Center will be staffed with Peer Support Specialists, Substance Use Disorder (SUD) counselors, and our Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) Coordinator. Staff will be equipped to answer questions, initiate the treatment process, make referrals as needed, provide links to additional services, and provide information regarding recovery support services in our communities.

To contact the resource center, please call 618-294-8322.