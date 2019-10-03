Jefferson County Animal Control holds pet adoption event - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jefferson County Animal Control holds pet adoption event

Posted: Updated:
Jefferson County Animal Control: (618)-244-8024 Jefferson County Animal Control: (618)-244-8024

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Jefferson County Animal Control is holding an adoption day event this weekend.

It will be Saturday (October 5) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roadhouse Harley Davidson in Mt Vernon. There will also be food and refreshments on hand for purchase. 

All of the proceeds go back to the shelter to help care for the hundreds of animals that go through the doors each year. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.