John Deere announces layoffs of more than 150 workers in the Qua - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

John Deere announces layoffs of more than 150 workers in the Quad-Cities

MOLINE, Il (WSIL) -- John Deere is set to layoff more than 150 workers at two of its plants in the Quad-Cities. 

113 workers will loose their jobs at the Davenport Plant in Davenport, Iowa and another 50 will be laid off at the Harvester Works in East Moline, Illinois.
 
The company says its expectations for sales and net income is lower because of decreased customer demand. The ongoing trade war with China and bad weather for farmers in the spring and summer caused John Deere to scale back some of its production in North America earlier this year. 

Other factors include a weakened global economy, especially in major U.S. trade partners.  

