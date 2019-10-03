Missouri man admits to using child porn sharing network - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man admits to using child porn sharing network

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City area man who was accused of possessing and sharing hundreds of videos and images of child pornography has entered a guilty plea to federal charges.

The Kansas City Star reports that 31-year-old James Clingenpeel, of Independence, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to distribute child pornography and possessing child pornography. As part of his plea, he admitted that he used a network that enabled its members to share files of child pornography with one another on the internet. Prosecutors say Clingenpeel had an account since October 2013.

In April 2016, officers seized three electronic devices from Clingenpeel’s home, leading to the discovery of 550 videos and 180 images of child pornography.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

