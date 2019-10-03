Big cold front finally arrives

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The day has finally arrived when a strong cold front is set to move through! That front will arrive into southern Illinois this morning, gradually working south and east through the day.

The morning will still be warm and muggy, but by the afternoon, temperatures will steady off and humidity will begin to decrease as winds turn to the north and west. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 70s along I-64 to the lower 80s along Route 13. Along the Ohio River and southward into western Kentucky, temperatures will still likely warm to around 90 this afternoon.

Overnight, cooler air continues to work in, dropping temperatures into the low to mid 50s by Friday morning. Friday afternoon, temperatures will be very close to seasonal normals in the mid 70s.

A bump in temperatures is expected Saturday with most warming back into the 80s, but yet another strong cold front is set to approach Saturday night. The front will bring a chance for a few showers late Saturday and into Sunday. At this point in time, rainfall amounts are only expected to be around a quarter of an inch of rainfall through Sunday.

More cool air is set to push in for early next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking the very latest on News 3.