Big cold front finally arrives - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Big cold front finally arrives

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The day has finally arrived when a strong cold front is set to move through! That front will arrive into southern Illinois this morning, gradually working south and east through the day. 

The morning will still be warm and muggy, but by the afternoon, temperatures will steady off and humidity will begin to decrease as winds turn to the north and west. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 70s along I-64 to the lower 80s along Route 13. Along the Ohio River and southward into western Kentucky, temperatures will still likely warm to around 90 this afternoon. 

Overnight, cooler air continues to work in, dropping temperatures into the low to mid 50s by Friday morning. Friday afternoon, temperatures will be very close to seasonal normals in the mid 70s. 

A bump in temperatures is expected Saturday with most warming back into the 80s, but yet another strong cold front is set to approach Saturday night. The front will bring a chance for a few showers late Saturday and into Sunday. At this point in time, rainfall amounts are only expected to be around a quarter of an inch of rainfall through Sunday. 

More cool air is set to push in for early next week. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking the very latest on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.