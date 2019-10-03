Warrant obtained in case of Ky woman who vanished in 2000

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A person of interest has been named in the case of a Kentucky woman who vanished in 2000.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports Scottsville police say 23-year-old Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen on July 29, 2000, getting into a truck belonging to Calvin Smith, of Munfordville. Authorities have now obtained a warrant to search a barn on Smith’s property.

Ashley fought with her boyfriend and reported the fight to authorities hours before she disappeared.

Surveillance video shows her later driving into a parking lot followed by another car and then getting into a white truck. A male acquaintance told authorities he drove her to a pay phone and brought her back to her car. Video doesn’t show her return.

Authorities said Ashley’s boyfriend was eliminated as a suspect.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

