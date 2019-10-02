Cities push opioid lawsuits against family that owns Purdue - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cities push opioid lawsuits against family that owns Purdue

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press

A group of local governments is arguing that a federal bankruptcy judge should allow their lawsuits against members of the family that owns Purdue Pharma to proceed, even as the company is attempting to negotiate a nationwide opioids settlement through the court.

Similar filings are expected from several state attorneys general later this week.

In their filing Wednesday, 19 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia and elsewhere argue that settlement discussions with Purdue and members of the Sackler family are only “in their infancy.” Purdue is best known for its OxyContin painkiller.

The company filed for bankruptcy protection last month as part of a proposed settlement to more than 2,600 lawsuits. Its tentative deal with some attorneys general could be worth more than $10 billion over time.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

