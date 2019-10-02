Jurors see autopsy photos of slain 9-year-old Chicago boy

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors in the trial of two men charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a 9-year-old Chicago boy have rested their case after showing jurors autopsy photographs.

During the 12-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that the two gang members charged with first-degree murder _ Corey Morgan and Dwright Boone-Doty _ plotted to kill fourth grader Tyshawn Lee because his father belonged to a rival gang they suspected of killing Morgan’s brother weeks earlier.

The autopsy photos included ones of the fatal shot to the boy’s head. And to remind jurors of the last helpless moments of Tyshawn’s life, prosecutors showed jurors photos of a bullet wound to the boy’s thumb, which they contend was struck when he tried to block the bullets.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.