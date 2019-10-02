KSP investigating shooting of 2 year old

SEDALIA, Ky. (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating the shooting of a two year old who suffered a gunshot in the abdomen.

Police received a 911 call Tuesday, October 1 just before 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the child with a through and through wound. The child's father, Zakary Page, 25, of Sedalia, Ky., told police the child was unsupervised, in a room with a loaded firearm. He said he didn't know how the child was shot.

The child is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital.

The investigation is continuing by Sarah Burgess. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.