KSP investigating shooting of 2 year old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KSP investigating shooting of 2 year old

Posted: Updated:

SEDALIA, Ky. (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating the shooting of a two year old who suffered a gunshot in the abdomen.

Police received a 911 call Tuesday, October 1 just before 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the child with a through and through wound. The child's father, Zakary Page, 25, of Sedalia, Ky., told police the child was unsupervised, in a room with a loaded firearm. He said he didn't know how the child was shot.

The child is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital.

The investigation is continuing by Sarah Burgess. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.