KSP investigating shooting of 2 year old

A group of local governments is arguing that a federal bankruptcy judge should allow their lawsuits against members of the family that owns Purdue Pharma to proceed, even as the company is attempting to negotiate a nationwide opioids settlement through the court.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Office of Women’s Health and Family Services has issued $350,000 in well-woman care grants to 14 organizations across the state, including one in southern Illinois.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting of a two year old who suffered a gunshot in the abdomen.
A white Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed, black neighbor in his home.
Teams of local law enforcement agencies, SIU students, fitness groups, high school students and the general public will participate in a larger than life tug-of-war challenge beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5.
Several communities in the News 3 area have issues burn bans for their residents.
Illinois State Police reports that I-57 Northbound is down to one lane near mile marker 35 due to an overturned semi.
You can help honor an Illinois veteran by submitting their story and photo to be displayed in the Illinois State Capitol with Veterans Day approaching.
Planned Parenthood will open a new family planning and abortion care facility 15 miles from the Missouri border and it will begin seeing patients later this month.
WSIL - We have been tracking a cool-down for days and it starts Thursday. ...
