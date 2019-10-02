Saluki Alumni Plaza groundbreaking scheduled

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Later this month, the SIU Alumni Association will break ground on what they hope will become a new campus landmark, the Saluki Alumni Plaza.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Saluki Alumni Plaza is set for 11 a.m. October 17 on the lawn between Woody and Pulliam halls.

Once completed, the plaza -- which features a centerpiece sculpture of three Saluki dogs representing past, present, and future students -- will serve as a community space for visiting alumni, students, and the campus community. The project is slated for completion in March.

Donations of any amount are invited for Saluki Alumni Plaza. You can click here for more information.

All donors will be recognized on a virtual wall.