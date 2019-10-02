Saluki Alumni Plaza groundbreaking scheduled

Just last week, FEMA denied Illinois' request for federal assistance for individuals and businesses in the more than 20 counties affected by flooding this past Spring, now flood victims like those in East Cape Girardeau are stuck in a waiting game.
The SIU Alumni Association will break ground on what they hope will become a new campus landmark, the Saluki Alumni Plaza, later this month.
The clock has struck midnight on contract negotiations as teachers from Murphysboro School District 186 will go on strike beginning Thursday.
Wednesday evening, the Murphysboro Education Association (MEA) declared a strike, which means teachers will not report to school starting Thursday, October 3.
A group of local governments is arguing that a federal bankruptcy judge should allow their lawsuits against members of the family that owns Purdue Pharma to proceed, even as the company is attempting to negotiate a nationwide opioids settlement through the court.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Office of Women’s Health and Family Services has issued $350,000 in well-woman care grants to 14 organizations across the state, including one in southern Illinois.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting of a two year old who suffered a gunshot in the abdomen.
A white Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed, black neighbor in his home.
Teams of local law enforcement agencies, SIU students, fitness groups, high school students and the general public will participate in a larger than life tug-of-war challenge beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5.
Several communities in the News 3 area have issues burn bans for their residents.
