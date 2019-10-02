Judge to weigh possible bias by Smollett special prosecutor

By MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago judge will decide soon whether the special prosecutor investigating possible conflicts of interest in Jussie Smollett’s criminal case has a conflict himself.

It’s the latest twist in a saga marked by turns and reversals since the “Empire” actor reported a racist, homophobic attack police said he staged against himself.

Judge Michael Toomin appointed Dan Webb in August to investigate whether the office of Chicago’s top prosecutor Kim Foxx acted properly in abruptly dropping charges against Smollett.

Webb has disclosed he co-hosted a 2016 fundraiser for Foxx and wrote her campaign a $1,000 check.

Toomin is expected to address the issue at a Friday hearing. It’s not clear whether he’ll seriously considering yanking Webb from the case.

