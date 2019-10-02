IDPH issues $350,000 in grants $350,000 across the state

DALLAS (AP) -- The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local): 4:05 p.m. A white Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed, black neighbor in his home. The jury sentenced Amber Guyger on Wednesday. Guyger was convicted of murder Tuesday in the September 2018 killing of her upstairs neigh...
DALLAS (AP) -- The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local): 4:05 p.m. A white Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed, black neighbor in his home. The jury sentenced Amber Guyger on Wednesday. Guyger was convicted of murder Tuesday in the September 2018 killing of her upstairs neigh...
Several communities in the News 3 area have issues burn bans for their residents.
Several communities in the News 3 area have issues burn bans for their residents.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Office of Women’s Health and Family Services has issued $350,000 in well-woman care grants to 14 organizations across the state, including one in southern Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Office of Women’s Health and Family Services has issued $350,000 in well-woman care grants to 14 organizations across the state, including one in southern Illinois.
Illinois State Police reports that I-57 Northbound is down to one lane near mile marker 35 due to an overturned semi.
Illinois State Police reports that I-57 Northbound is down to one lane near mile marker 35 due to an overturned semi.
You can help honor an Illinois veteran by submitting their story and photo to be displayed in the Illinois State Capitol with Veterans Day approaching.
You can help honor an Illinois veteran by submitting their story and photo to be displayed in the Illinois State Capitol with Veterans Day approaching.
Planned Parenthood will open a new family planning and abortion care facility 15 miles from the Missouri border and it will begin seeing patients later this month.
Planned Parenthood will open a new family planning and abortion care facility 15 miles from the Missouri border and it will begin seeing patients later this month.
WSIL - We have been tracking a cool-down for days and it starts Thursday. ...
WSIL - We have been tracking a cool-down for days and it starts Thursday. ...
If you want to use your driver's license to board a plane, you have less than a year to get a card that complies with new federal regulations.
If you want to use your driver's license to board a plane, you have less than a year to get a card that complies with new federal regulations.
The Vermont senator is canceling events and appearances "until further notice."
The Vermont senator is canceling events and appearances "until further notice."
Deere public relations director Ken Golden says the layoffs are a result of the market conditions.
Deere public relations director Ken Golden says the layoffs are a result of the market conditions.