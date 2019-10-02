IDPH issues $350,000 in grants $350,000 across the state

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Office of Women’s Health and Family Services has issued $350,000 in well-woman care grants to 14 organizations across the state, including one in southern Illinois.

The Perry County Health Department in Pinckneyville was awarded $22,429.

Organizations will use this funding to develop plans to increase the number of women in their community who obtain a wellness check. While each community is different, plans to increase well-woman visits may include removing obstacles to seeking care and identifying opportunities to educate women about the importance of wellness visits.

“Well-woman visits play a critical role in screening, diagnosing, and managing chronic diseases and mental health conditions,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Ensuring women are able to access quality preventive services, such as pap smears, mammograms, and immunizations, is critical to improving health outcomes among women, especially maternal and infant outcomes.”

IDPH’s goal is to increase the percentage of women ages 18-44 who get a preventative medical visit each year.