Merger of Roosevelt and Robert Morris universities proposed

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials of Roosevelt University in Chicago have announced plans for the school to acquire Robert Morris University.

Roosevelt President Ali Malekzadeh says a merger would be good for students and employees at both private universities. The proposed merger has been submitted to the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits and provides oversight to universities throughout the Midwest. The merger also needs the OK of the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the U.S. Department of Education.

Both universities have seen enrollment fall since 2008. About 9,200 attended Roosevelt that year, compared to 4,300 in 2018. Robert Morris enrolled 1,900 last fall compared to 6,100 students in 2018.

A successful merger would mean Robert Morris would operate under Roosevelt’s name and administration but would be called Robert Morris Experiential College.

Robert Morris President Mablene Krueger says a merger would be a seamless transition for students, faculty and staff.

