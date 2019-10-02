One lane closed on I-57 in Union County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One lane closed on I-57 in Union County

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police reports that I-57 Northbound is down to one lane near mile marker 35 due to an overturned semi.

They do not say how long the closure will last. If you drive through this area, they suggest you seek alternative routes.

